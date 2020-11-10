WFPD: Woman arrested with more than 60g of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars after a traffic stop over the weekend.

Sunday around 11:50 a.m., officers observed a stolen Chevrolet Silverado traveling on Broad street. The officers noticed the driver changing lanes to hide the license plate on the vehicle.

The officers were able to run the tag and the vehicle came back stolen. So, the officers initiated a traffic stop and two females were ordered out of the vehicle and detained.

The officers told them the vehicle was reported stolen and one of the women, Michelle Roepke, 30, said she was loaned the vehicle and was in care custody of it. She said she’s been loaned several vehicles in the past by the same person.





Prior to searching the vehicle, the officers asked Roepke if there was anything in the vehicle. She stated there was some illegal narcotics in a black bag but it belonged to the person she loaned the vehicle from.

Officers found several bags with a substance in it that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The three bags weighed 55.08g, 4.84g and .94g with a total weight of 60.86g.

Because of the amount, the officers felt it was more than for personal use. The officers also found small baggies typically used for distributing along with a digital scale and several bills.

Roepke said the other woman with her was just there to drive and had nothing to do with the vehicle.

Roepke was placed under arrest for unauthorized use of a vehicle with no prior consent and manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance between 4g and 200g.