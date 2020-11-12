WFPD: Woman assaulted while in the bathroom with porcelain elephant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after another woman said she was assaulted with a porcelain elephant while on the toilet.

Kenya Marzett is charged with burglary of a habitation.

It happened late Tuesday in the 1200 block of Ridgeway.

The victim said she was sitting on the toilet when Marzett came in, grabbed a porcelain elephant off the counter, and hit her in the back of the head with it.

She said the elephant shattered and Marzett then began swinging her fists at her.

The victim said she and Marzett had been in a relationship but had broken up.

Another woman who was in the kitchen said she heard the disturbance and went in and got Marzett away from the victim.

The victims said she saw her ex-boyfriend standing outside the front door, and since he had a key, believed he had let Marzett into the apartment.

After the assault, the witness said Marzett punched out the front window of the apartment and left.

About an hour later the same officer was sent back when the victim said Marzett had returned.

When he arrived he said Marzett had started another disturbance.

He said Marzett admitted she had come over the first time to assault the victim because she had hit her car.

She said after leaving, the victim had texted her, cursing her and her quote, “dead son.” she said this enraged her so she got a ride back with the victim’s mother.

The officer said Marzett had a bloodied hand wrapped in a cloth.