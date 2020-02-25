WFPD: Woman assaults boyfriend and throws clothes after cheating admission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a man is assaulted by his girlfriend after he admits he was cheating on her.

Margaret Cruz has been charged with assault family violence.

Police said they arrived at the couple’s home in the 1600 block of Sunnyside late Monday evening and talked to the victim.

They said they found out the couple considered themselves boyfriend and girlfriend, though they had lived together 11 years.

Officers also said the victim told them he had cheated on Cruz, and when she found out, she began throwing all her clothes outside.

After that, he said she went after him with her fists to his face, then to his genitals.

He said she continued trying to hit him, so he had no choice but to punch her one time to make her stop

Cruz’s bond was set at $2,000 and she was released from jail Tuesday.