WFPD: Woman charged for driving off lot with car after being denied test drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged after police said she drove a vehicle off the lot of a car dealership following being denied a test drive.

Brittany LaShay Smith, 28, was booked into Wichita County Jail on Tuesday and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Smith’s bond was set at $25,000.

The incident occurred Monday, December 21 at The Ford House on the corner of Kell Boulevard and Barnett Road.

Police said they received a call that a blue 2020 Lincoln 4-door sedan valued at just over $39,000 was taken from their lot without authorization.

A spokesperson with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Smith was at the dealership just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday to purchase another vehicle but could not be financed.

According to authorities, a manager said Smith had requested to drive the Lincoln and said she was acting suspicious so she was not allowed a test drive.

Police said the manager told them Smith returned a few minutes later and asked to take pictures of the interior of the vehicle.

According to authorities, the manager said Smith then asked the salesperson for a key so she could turn the ignition and photograph the instrument panel.

Police said the manger told them Smith started the vehicle and drove away, dragging the sales person who was attempting to stop her.

A warrant was issued for Smith, who was located and arrested on Tuesday, December 22.