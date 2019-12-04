WFPD: Woman charged with theft after driving car off dealership lot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJT) — Wichita Falls police officers arrest a woman they say drove off with a car from a dealer’s lot without paying for it.

Annie Rochelle Martin, 40, is charged with theft over $2,500.

Officers said on Nov. 11 Patterson Honda reported the theft of a vehicle.

Police officers investigated a disturbance in the 4300 of Wendover. on Tuesday. They said Martin was found at the scene, and she had an outstanding warrant for vehicle theft.

Patterson employees said Martin had begun the process of purchasing a vehicle in October, but never filled out the paperwork or made any payment and later came back drove off the lot in the car.