WFPD: Woman creates flame thrower to use on boyfriend on Halloween

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a woman made an improvised flame thrower to try to burn her boyfriend on Halloween.

Latanya Dorsey is charged with terroristic threat of a family member.

Police went to the 1700 block of Fairfax Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

They said the victim told them he had gotten into an argument with his live-in girlfriend, Dorsey, about her bringing a friend there to use drugs.

During the argument, the man said Dorsey picked up a can of Raid flea spray and began spraying it then lit it with a lighter and came at him and tried to burn him.

.Police said there was a heavy odor of flea spray inside the residence.

Dorsey bonded out of jail the same day.

