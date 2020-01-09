WFPD: Woman found drunk inside running car, kicked nurse and officer at the hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Lawton woman was arrested Wednesday night after police said she was found drunk inside her car while it was running and later kicked a nurse in the neck.

Jeanie Ellis, 35, is charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of assault on a public servant.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Jefferson just before 9:30 p.m. for an occupied vehicle check.

When they arrived, officers said they found Ellis slumped over the center console inside a black Toyota Corolla.

Police said the keys to the car were still in the ignition and that the car was in drive.

Once Ellis was woken up, officers said that her speech was slurred and that they found a cold 24 oz. can of Steel Reserve in the cupholder.

According to police, Ellis told officers that she was “*Expletive* up on life,” and that she had too much to drink.

Ellis was transported to the hospital and according to officers was combative inside the ambulance.

Police said when Ellis arrived at the emergency room, she refused a blood specimen.

After officers obtained a blood warrant signed by a judge, a nurse tried to draw blood from Ellis. Police said she kicked the nurse in the shoulder and neck and then went on to kick an officer in the face leaving scratches.

Ellis’ bonds total $10,750.