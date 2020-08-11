WFPD: Woman jailed after driving Land Rover onto yard, assaults woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls woman is jailed after police said she drove a Land Rover across a yard toward another woman’s car then hit that woman numerous times when she came outside to try to prevent damage to her car.

Sharon Mello is charged with burglary of a habitation.

An officer en route to the incident Monday evening in the 2900 block of Lavell spotted a white Land Rover with two women in it on Southwest Parkway and pulled it over.

He said the driver, Mello, said her ex-boyfriend invited her to the home to visit their daughter. She said when she and her friend got there, the other woman picked up Mello’s daughter and took her into the house.

Mello said she tried to follow them in, but the woman slammed the door into her head.

Police said Mello told them she hit the woman three or four times, and stopped when her friend told her to, and they left.

However, the ex-boyfriend, the victim and a witness had a different version.

The man told police he had never invited Mello to their house and the child was never even at the house.

The victim was interviewed in an ambulance and said Mello came to their house banging on the door and telling her to come out.

She said she then saw Mello get in the Land Rover and drive into the yard toward her car in the driveway, so she came out and Mello stopped the Land Rover.

She said Mello got out and came toward her so she went back in the house and tried to shut the door, but Mello pushed her way in and started hitting her over and over in the face, then grabbed her head and slung her to the ground, and continued to hit her, around 20 times total.

She said the assault only stopped when Mello’s companion told her to stop.

Officers said they found blood on the porch and living room floor.

A witness who lived nearby confirmed the victim’s account.