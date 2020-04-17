WFPD: Woman kicks officer in genitals

1  of  4
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year- old Wichita Falls woman is charged with kicking a police officer in the genitals while he was attempting to have her checked out at the emergency room prior to booking her in jail.

Jessica Murray received five charges on Thursday, after being arrested at a hotel where an officer said she was yelling and banging and swinging on windows.

The officer said when he got out of his car, Murray ran down the stairs, stumbled, then got into the front passenger seat of his car and tried to lock him out.

The officer said he got her out and she took off running to the front desk where she was stopped by officers.

The said she was hostile and resisted as she was handcuffed and put in the car and once at the jail they said she held on to the seatbelt and refused to come out.

After officers were advised to transport her to the E.R. to be checked, they said she kicked an officer in the genitals. Police said a search turned up a bottle of Ethambutol that was prescribed to someone else.

Murray has more than 20 prior arrests.

In 2002 she was charged with burglary after police say she took a 10-month old baby out of a house on Ireland street and was chased by a 10-year -old boy until police arrived.

