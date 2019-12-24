WFPD: Woman punches man in face at carwash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is accused by police and a witness of punching her former boyfriend multiple times after meeting him at a car wash to exchange property.

Ember Frantz is charged with assault family violence.

Police said they got a report of an assault at a car wash on Maplewood about 2:15 a.m. Monday.

The man said he had gone to meet Frantz there to exchange property and when he opened his car door she reached in and punched him in the face.

He said he got out and she punched him two more times.

An officer said the man had a cut on his lower lip, dried blood on his lips and nose and his left cheek was swollen.

Police said a witness confirmed the man’s story.