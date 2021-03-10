WFPD: Woman resists arrest, wields two-foot water cutoff tool against officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed for resisting and retaliation after police officers said she grabbed a two-foot metal water cutoff tool and threatened an officer with it.

Stacy Tuttle, also known as “Lotsey”, was booked on Tuesday.

Police officers were called to the 100 block of Evergreen Drive to check on a report of a suspicious person.

When they arrived they said they tried to take Tuttle into custody but she began fighting. An officer got a handcuff on one wrist and said Tuttle began swinging at him with her other hand.

The officer then threw her onto a bed, and said she grabbed a metal water shut-off tool about two-feet-long and told him she was going to hit him with it.

The officer held her down until she stopped resisting and dropped the tool.