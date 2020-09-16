WFPD: Woman wearing only shirt, underwear during arrest faces multiple charges following chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman lands in jail with three charges after a chase by Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wichita Falls Police Officers Tuesday night.

Meghan Renee San Miguel, 33, is charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

San Miguel is being held at the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $9,000.

According to officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office began a pursuit of a vehicle and were later joined by WFPD officers.

Authorities said once the vehicle was stopped at a gas station at Kell and Barnett Road, San Miguel ignored their commands to come out of the car.

According to officials, deputies pulled San Miguel out of her vehicle and handcuffed her.

Officers said San Miguel was mumbling incoherently, wearing only a t-shirt and thong and had fake handcuffs around one of her wrists.

San Miguel is awaiting arraignment on the three charges.

