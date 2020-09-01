WFPD working to identify suspect in multiple tire slashings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police said around two dozen residents had the tires on their car slashed by an unknown vandal or vandals sometime Monday morning.

The slashings happened on several streets off of Old Iowa Park Road between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 31.

Residents on at least three streets, Harlan Avenue, Amber Lane and Borton Street reported having their tires slashed.

At least 35 cars had one or more tire slashed, and one resident said he had six of his tires slashed.

Authorities said they have obtained surveillance video showing a suspect and are working to identify him.

Police said the suspect is a heavy set Hispanic male who walks with a limp and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on this crime or any other felony crime, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers 24-hours-a-day at (940) 322-9888.