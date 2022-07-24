WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and first responders are investigating and cleaning up a wreck on Lloyd Ruby Overpass.

The wreck happened just before 6 p.m. past the 6th Street exit in the northbound lanes.

The onramp at 8th Street was closed as police worked the scene. The freeway was not closed, but at least one lane was shut down.

As of publishing, we do not know the condition of anyone involved in the wreck or how many people were possibly involved.

Firefighters, ambulance and police were all on the scene.

This is a developing situation. Stick with us on Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.