WFPD works to identify body found at Maplewood Pond Sunday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls officials are working to identify a body found Sunday morning while Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighters responded to a small grass fire at the Maplewood Pond.

Fire Investigator Jared Burchett said fire fighters responded to a call about a grass fire about 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Lawrence Road behind Academy.

Assistant Fire chief Donald Hughes said once the fire investigator arrived on scene, the incident was turned over to the Wichita Falls Police Department

Burchett said firefighters found remains around the cattails in the pond while they put out the fire.

Burchett said the fire and the body are unrelated.

The fire began when a child was playing with a lighter that caught grass on fire, and Burchett said a citation was given.

