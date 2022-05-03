WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A wreck involving a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Monday night is under investigation.

According to WCSO Deputy Melvin Joyner, on Monday, May 2, at approximately 11:26 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was attempting to catch up to a motorcycle that was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Kell Freeway.

Joyner said the Deputy initiated his overhead emergency warning lighting and began to merge onto the inside lane when he observed another vehicle merging into the inside lane as well.

According to Joyner, the Deputy attempted to brake, the patrol unit struck the rear of the passenger vehicle.

The Deputy and the female driver of the passenger vehicle were transported to United Regional Health Care by American Medical Response for treatment.

The Deputy was released from the hospital several hours later.

The current status of the other driver in the crash is unknown at this time.

The Wichita Falls Police Department, along with the WCSO, are investigating the collision.