WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of Transportation is partnering with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for “Operation Slow Down” beginning Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The effort is funded by a grant from TxDOT and runs until June 21, 2022, with the goal of reducing the speed of drivers and promoting safe driving habits.

“This program will be concentrated on slowing down motorists to prevent serious injury and fatal crashes,” WSCO Deputy Melvin Joyner said in a press release.

Driving a safe speed often means more than just driving at the posted speed limit.

TxDOT suggested the following tips in regards to reducing speed:

Match your speed to road conditions (weather, construction, etc)

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy

Watch for signs of reduced speed limits ahead

According to TxDOT, the last day without a fatality on a Texas road was November 7, 2000.