WFWC Health District working to bring free COVID-19 testing to WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District and City of Wichita Falls are working to get a private company to Wichita Falls for free COVID-19 testing.

Right now, the city can only use grant funds for some people who have been exposed or have symptoms, but don’t have insurance or can’t afford to get tested.

They’re unable to use that funding for asymptomatic people who have to get regularly tested, such as family members visiting loved ones in nursing homes as essential caregivers.

“The city doesn’t have grant funds that are allocated towards that, nor do we have the ability to use general revenue for that,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Director Lou Kreidler said. “We’re working with someone to hopefully bring free testing to Wichita Falls.”

Kreidler said nursing home testing and visitations are regulated by Texas Health and Human Services.

The testing is based on the city’s weekly positive percentage.

Last week, because of a 29% positivity rate, residents were tested twice.