What a catch! Kids fishing rodeo casts hooks this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2021 Kid Fishing Rodeo presented by the Northwest Texas Field & Stream Association will be Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event will be held at the South Weeks Pond located at 2005 Southwest Parkway.

The event will have four age groups: 1-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Trophies and fishing poles will be award to the winners of the smallest and largest fish in each group. The event is free to the public.

Don’t know how to fish? Not a problem! There will be gear, bait, and personnel there to help you get started.

A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, and cold drinks will be provided for everyone that attends.

For more information call about this event call 940-692-1141, Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.