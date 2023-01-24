Snow covers the roadway of Highway 25 near Electra Tuesday, January 24.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews in Texoma started 12-hour around-the-clock shifts overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning.

While pretreating the primary roadways, bridges and overpasses with brine, the morning’s rain has likely erased much of the protective benefits, according to TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis.

Monday’s pretreatment of the anti-icing agent may have washed off of the roadways.

Motorists should slow down during any weather event and drive to the conditions. Lewis advises allowing extra time to get to your destination and proceeding with extra caution.

Lewis said as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, the snow is only falling in parts of the district:

Vernon, Electra, Seymour and Wichita Falls all have snow on the ground. Archer City and Throckmorton will experience snow very soon. Graham, Gainesville, Henrietta, Bowie, Muenster and Nocona have only received rain.

Crews are treating the snow accumulation with brine, salt, and sand. Plows are also being used to clear the highways.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, travel is expected to deteriorate, Lewis said.

Bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze and the last to thaw. Standing water in dips, intersections and guttered roadways inside city limits are expected to freeze overnight and create a layer of ice on the pavement.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions: