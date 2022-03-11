WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that mascots have been decided for the two new high schools in the Wichita Falls Independent School District, the only thing left to land on is school colors.

Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer with WFISD, said as of Friday, March 11, colors have also been determined for the Legacy Leopards and the Memorial Mavericks.

Second through ninth grade students voted electronically during the week and chose royal blue and gold for Legacy High School and navy and red for Memorial High School.



Draft logos sent by WFISD officials. These are not final logos for the high schools, but a preliminary draft.

After months of debate, discussion, and dissent, we now finally know the names, mascots, and school colors for the two incoming WFISD high schools.

Voting results from WFISD students can be found below:

Wichita Falls Legacy High School Mascots

Leopards — 56.2%

Lions — 31.6%

Falcons — 12.2%

Wichita Falls Memorial High School Mascots

Mavericks — 60.3%

Titans — 39.7%

Wichita Falls Legacy High School Colors

Royal Blue and Gold – 43.6%

Purple and Black – 20.1%

Light Blue and Black – 19.7%

Royal Blue and Sand – 16.6%

Wichita Falls Memorial High School Colors