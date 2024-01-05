WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those cold winter months sometimes bring coughing and sneezing, a feeling none of us want.

But across Texas, a spike in respiratory illnesses like flu and RSV are on the rise.

“We’re seeing the seasonal trend that we anticipated that it would move to over time,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Amy Fagan said. “When it starts getting colder and people go indoors more and this time of year, naturally, you know, we have more flu and respiratory illnesses.”

And, the trend is felt here in Texoma.

Fagan said the biggest spike came around December 30 and 31 but has taken a slight dip. She expects another rise as kids return to school.

“That’s what they’ve seen in the state of Texas and identified nationally as well,” Fagan said. “It’s normal for this time of year.”

Despite being an annual trend, Fagan preaches handwashing as the number one prevention in staying healthy, next to vaccines during these winter months.

“It’s important that people talk to their medical providers about what works best for them,” Fagan said. “We’re seeing the primary expression in flu in those who are under the age of 50. So it’s really important that people, even in their twenties, also consider getting their flu vaccine.”

As viruses adapt, so do vaccines.

“The neat part is that with flu, you know, year over year, they look to see what is going on six months ahead of time where flu season starts in other places,” Fagan explained. “And, they make that vaccine based on what they found in other places and, ideally, makes a match for what the vaccine is.”

