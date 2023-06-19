WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — What happened to the flocks of Canada geese around Sikes Lake and the campus of Midwestern State University?

Many Wichita Falls residents have been asking that very question after a Facebook post from an account called “Reptile Rescue —Wildlife” began to circulate on social media, prompting anger-fueled responses and shares from concerned citizens.

Several community members have made social media posts alleging that MSU Texas had the geese euthanized because of the overpopulation of the flocks and the damage the geese have caused on campus.

Our newsroom received the following response from Julie Gaynor, Director of Marketing and Public Information at MSU Texas:

“Over the past year, Midwestern State University has been exploring how best to manage the overpopulation of Canada Geese in and around Sikes Lake. The overpopulation of geese has created extensive damage across the campus.”Over the past year, Midwestern State University has been exploring how best to manage the overpopulation of Canada Geese in and around Sikes Lake. The overpopulation of geese has created extensive damage across the campus. After consulting with the United States Department of Agriculture – Texas Wildlife Services, it was concluded that the most effective and humane method to control the population was to implement a wildlife damage management program, and the university contracted with them to carry out the program. MSU Texas endorses and supports urban wildlife management as it is important to our ecosystems and increases our awareness and understanding of humans and wildlife living together. Our desire is that Sikes Lake will long be a well-managed and safe area for our community to enjoy and commune with nature.” Julie Gaynor, Director of Marketing & Public Information, MSU Texas

Our newsroom also reached out to Texas Wildlife Services to obtain more information on their wildlife damage management plan, but we have not received a response as of the publication of this story.

When asked for details on the wildlife management plan, officials said relocating the geese is not an option.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.