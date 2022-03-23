WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In Texas, can you prove murder if you don’t prove an intent to commit murder?

The local district attorney said yes, but the murder defendant’s attorney said no.

Migel Matthews, 32, was arrested in 2019 and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of a friend’s four-year-old son in an accident on Henry S. Grace Freeway.

Then about four months later she was booked back into jail after the D.A. got the charge upgraded to murder. She is now free on a $100,000 bond awaiting trial.

But will the trial be for murder or a lesser charge?

Her public defender, James Rasmussen, has filed a motion asking the 78th District Court to set aside the murder indictment. He is challenging previous rulings by appeals courts on the so called “felony murder rule” which D.A. John Gillespie is using for the first time.

Rasmussen maintains the murder indictment and the statute are unconstitutional under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.

In his motion to quash the murder charge, he also contends it violates the 8th Amendment, which prohibits cruel or excessive punishment.

Rasmussen has also recently filed a motion to have Matthews’ statement or confession to police ruled inadmissible because they were obtained illegally, presumably because she was not given her rights warning before they obtained the statements.

When filing the motion to change the indictment, the district attorney used the felony murder precedent, maintaining a murder charge is warranted and prosecutable because Matthews caused the death of the child while in the course of committing another felony, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

This approach was reportedly pioneered in Tarrant County about 20 years ago, and appeals courts have affirmed its legality.

Generally, the law on murder in Texas defines murder as when a person intentionally causes someone’s death; intended to cause injury but commits an act dangerous to life that causes a death; or commits a felony (other than manslaughter) and also commits as act dangerous to life that causes a death.

In most cases, the third justification is used in crimes such as a robbery at a store which also involves an act dangerous to life such as a shooting, or in a kidnapping, which is a felony, and while the kidnapper had no intent to kill the victim, the victim still died in the crime.

The Tarrant County case involved an intoxicated manslaughter charge upgraded to murder because it was committed by someone who had two previous DWI convictions, so the death happened during the commission of another felony, i.e. a third DWI charge.

Courts have found intent does not need to be proven if the defendant was committing a felony and also committing an act clearly dangerous to human life.

Another defendant in this case, four-year-old Christian Redmond’s mother, Tyneshia Chatman, pleaded guilty and is serving 15 years for manslaughter and two years on four counts of child endangerment.

On Dec. 20, 2019, police say Matthews, a family friend of the victims, was driving and the Chatman was a passenger.

They were driving home after picking up Chatman’s five kids at school.

Five of the seven occupants were ejected when the car wrecked and flipped and Christian Redmond died at the scene.

Officers said both first responders and witnesses who stopped to help said they could smell alcohol on Matthews’ breath, and there was a strong odor of alcohol inside the car.

They said they found multiple open and half empty 25 ounce cans and bottles of beer as well as liquor bottles around the crash site.

The difference between the penalties for murder and the second degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter is 5-99 years or life for a murder conviction and 2-20 years for manslaughter.

Definition of murder in Texas:

A person commits an offense if he:

(1) intentionally or knowingly causes the death of an individual;

(2) intends to cause serious bodily injury and commits an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual; or

(3) commits or attempts to commit a felony, other than manslaughter, and in the course of and in furtherance of the commission or attempt, or in immediate flight from the commission or attempt, he commits or attempts to commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual.