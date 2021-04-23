What kind of economic impact do festivals like Cajun Fest have on local businesses?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An event that draws hundreds through the gates to enjoy Cajun cuisine and music is now just one day away.

Tomorrow is a day many Texoma residents and downtown officials have been patiently waiting for Cajun Fest 2021!

An event that provides patrons with thousands of pounds of crawfish and some great music and family-friendly activities, while also providing a much-needed boost in sales for local businesses that call downtown home.

“That’s really important because they need that exposure,” Florsheim said. “Downtown, if you don’t come down here a lot, it’s hidden to a lot of people.”

President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said not only can it provide benefits on a monetary scale, but it can also have a positive mental impact as well.

“It’s been probably a year and a half since anybody really had a big festival and I heard the downtown crew, they were telling me this might be the biggest Cajun Fest they’ve ever had,” Florsheim said.

“People are ready for this, so just that morale boost and that relief and that uplift is going to do great things for this community.”

Two things that Lizzie Kocher who has a booth set up inside of Echoes from the Past, hopes will happen.

“To draw people in and just to have that festive atmosphere after everything we’ve been through the past year,” Kocher said.

“Especially if you haven’t been downtown, to just like sightsee that’s a lot of history, a rich history in Wichita Falls that I think not many people are aware of,” Lucking said.

Stone Oven Pizza Co-owner, Tanner Lucking said they will be slinging some great Cajun-inspired pizza on Saturday, and just down the road at Withershins Menagerie, owner Madison Gerber will experience her first Cajun Fest as a downtown business owner.

“I definitely would like to see what happens with the impact because we haven’t been in here very long so I haven’t been downtown long enough to know what it’s about but I’m excited to see,” Gerber said.

Leaving business owners hopeful, as downtown sees its first major festival in over a year.

Cajun Fest 2021 will run from 11 to seven tomorrow. Tickets are seven dollars in advance, 10 dollars at the gate, and kids 12 and under get in free.