What the Tech: App of the Day—Color Splash

If you want to make your smartphone photos pop, you need a photo imaging app. There are dozens, maybe hundreds in the app stores, but the one I keep coming back to is Color Splash for iOS.

This is one of those older image editing apps that came along before Instagram, Snapchat and her photo apps with built-in filters. Color Splash doesn’t add filters to the photos, it actually erases the color.

Maybe it’s the simplicity of it that I like best. It allows you to create eye-catching photos and artwork just by swiping your finger across the screen. Color Splash turns any photo you use to black & white, then enables you to re-add the color where you want it.

For example, I took some photos of the sunset on a recent trip to the beach. I kind of fancy myself as having a pretty good eye when it comes to photography, so one of the photos I took was of a sunset framed by a old life preserver on a stand on the beach. Rather than seeing what my eye saw, a brilliant orange, yellow and blue sky along with a fully colorized life preserver and wooden stand, I used Color Splash to remove all of the color and then added the sunset colors only inside the life preserver. It now draws the eyes into the colors of the sunset rather than the entire photo.

I also used it on a photo I took of my daughter who was wearing sunglasses on a sunny day. Color Splash removed all of the color from the photo and I ‘colored’ back in only the reflecting sun in her glasses.

Color Splash takes into consideration my big fingers and allows me to zoom in close, change the size of the crayon tip for more accuracy and detail.

You can take your pick of hundreds of photo and image editing apps but I keep coming back to Color Splash.

It’s 99 cents for iPhones and $1.99 for an iPad version.

For Android devices there is a Color Splash app in the Google Play Store which is very similar but is made by a different developer and gets terrible reviews from users who’ve downloaded it