What the Tech: App of the Day—Cozi

If you have a paper calendar where you jot down every daily event and schedule with a pen or pencil, it’s time to move your schedule into the digital world with Cozi. It’s one of the most popular calendar apps for families with over 20 million users. Here’s what makes it so good:

First, it’s free. Every family member has an account that’s pulled together under the family’s group. They’re color-coded which makes it easy to see who’s doing what. Anyone can add something to the schedule or calendar from their phone, just as they would do in any other calendar app.

Add the event and who’s going. When my son put us down for a weekend movie, I got a notification on my phone. Everyone else in the group can also see the event, but we’re the only ones who are notfiied.

Each person can make their own list too. Need to remember to return books to the library? Cozi will send you a reminder when you choose.

I know Google’s and Apple’s calendars can do this, but here’s where Cozi has them beat: Who hates the question: “what do you want for dinner?” Cozi includes recipes, so anyone using the app can browse through the selections, choose one and then add the ingredients to a grocery list. Other family members will see it and can mark things off the list when they pick them up.

Cozi works on iPhones and Android devices, but you can also access the calendar on your computer at my.cozi.com

It’s free to use, but for a $30 subscription, you’ll lose the ads and get premium features.

If you have a family always on the go, Cozi is an app worth trying.