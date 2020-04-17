What the Tech: App of the Day—Get Rid of It

Weeks now into the safe-at-home order you may be running out of things to do. You’ve watched “Tiger King” and binged “Ozark”, well it’s time to do something productive even the kids will enjoy.

“Get Rid of It” encourages and motivates users to clean out their closet, drawers and home by giving away or selling things they no longer use. It sounds tough, and quite frankly it can be. But it’s also genius and gets your home less cluttered.

“Get Rid of It” encourages its users to get rid of 1 item on day one, 2 items on day two, 3 items on day three and so on. It can be clothes, knick-knacks or toys. By the end of the month you’ll have cleaned out about 500 things you know you’ll never use again. Thinking ahead to the end of the month I wondered if there’ll be anything left to wear.

On the first day I found a shirt that doesn’t fit anymore so that was a piece of cake. Day two, I easily found 2 ball caps I hadn’t worn in years. On day three I looked through my shoes and found a pair that had enough dust on it to count for another item. I added them to the give-away pile along with a pair of holey socks (not the kind you wear to church) and a moth-eaten sweater.

Things started getting tougher on day 5. I found a side table with shaky legs that I promised I would fix (3 years ago). I stopped at that point so I could do this review.

If an item has some emotional attachment, the app gives you an option to take a photo of each piece and gives the option to make a note, but it doesn’t require you to do that. I can easily see how this app will change your closet and chest of drawers.

“Get Rid of It” is a free app for iPhones and Android devices. It works, as long as you’re willing to stick to the plan.