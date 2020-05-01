What the Tech: App of the Day—iTunes U

While you’re stuck, I mean safe at home, why not put some of that time to good use? Like getting an Ivy League education. Or learn new skills, for free!

It may be the most valuable app on an iPhone. iTunes U is a stock iPhone and iPad app from Apple. Teachers use it for class assignments and creating lessons, but you can use it to go back to school. The iTunes U app lists courses from hundreds of colleges and universities around the world.

From community colleges to Ivy League schools such as Harvard and Princeton. Let’s take a look. At Yale University, yes THAT Yale, I found an introduction to psychology with over 80 lectures and even the class literature. This 2nd semester lecture on “The Brain”. I can listen to the professor in fron tof the classroom. Yale has also made available some of the required reading material.

While this class is audio only, others are video lectures. Just like you have a seat in the classroom.

Almost all of the classes and lectures are free. You can search by school, by subject. You can finally try your brain on neuroscience, economics, engineering or the arts. If you’ve always wanted to start a business or side-hustle, there are a number of courses on entrepreneurship at Stanford University.

Apple has whittled down the number of courses recently but there are still 87 available and thousands of educational video and audio files from top universities, museums and public media organizations. If you want to go back and take some refresher courses at the high school level, you can do that too.

Some colleges and universities have made entire courses available in the app.

Apple hasn’t done much of anything with iTunes U in recent years and the content can also be found in the Apple podcast app, but I’ve found it easier to search and fine courses within the iTunes U app. If you’re looking for a way to spend this time at home, it’s worth opening the app and browsing around. No ACT score or scholarship required