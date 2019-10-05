What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Are you sick and tired of seeing kids staring at a TV or playing video games on their phone? That’s how kids entertain themselves these days. Reading? Nah. Why read when you can play a game on your phone.

But what if there was an app that got your kids reading? Would you care if it’s a comic book? Madefire Comics & Motion Books is a free app for iPhones, iPads and Android devices that include so of the classics like Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, Archie and all the others parents remember as kids. There are many free comics to read (or watch) but most cost a few bucks so parents may want to make sure the kids can’t by things from the app stores without permission.

The comics are as brilliantly illustrated as they were and still are if you can find them. Motion Books are also included. These are comics that are illustrated with motion. You can view those comic panels, then read along.

Today’s parents might remember their own parents discouraging from reading comic books. Today, it would be refreshing to see kids with their eyes buried into the stories of super-heroes.