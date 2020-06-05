What The Tech: App of the Day — MasterClass

Isolation or just staying at home more than you’ve ever done in the past is a great time to learn something new. Google and YouTube are the go-to places online where people can learn how to work on cars or cook or just about anything else. An app though that’s doing quite a bit of advertising may be what you’re looking for, if you want a little more professional teachings.

MasterClass is an app that offers classes and lessons from some of the brightest minds in the world and are tops in their field. Disney Chairman Bob Iger teaches a class on business strategy and leadership. Best selling author Malcolm Gladwell teaches writing, Natalie Portman offers an acting class and Steve Martin teaches comedy.

All of the lessons are highly produced videos and also includes workbooks and other classroom materials. The classes offered cover things like design, fashion, science, filmmaking, culinary arts and sports. Yes, Steph Curry teaches basketball, Serena Williams teaches tennis and Garry Kasparov teaches advanced chess. Reba McIntyre teaches country music and Bobbi Brown teaches makeup and beauty.

There are 81 instructors in all. Courses can be viewed but there’s also the ability to listen to the instructors if you’re unable to look at your device.

MasterClass lessons work on all smartphones, Apple TV, Roku, Firestick and on the computer using any web browser.

It is expensive at $180 a year paid in full. If it sounds interesting and you’d like to try MasterClass I suggest subscribing directly from the MasterClass website rather than downloading from Apple or Google Play. The primary website offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you decide it isn’t for you or isn’t worth the money.