What the Tech: App of the Day—Motivation

Feeling a little down these days? If you’re having a tougher time than usual rolling out of bed or staying focused on the task at hand, you may be suffering from SAD or “Seasonal Affective Disorder”. It’s a type of depression that’s related to the changes in seasons. Many people find it affects them in January when days are short and they’re unable to be outside in the sun.

An app might not be able to cure you of the symptoms, but the app “Motivation” may help you feel better about yourself and what you’re trying to do.

The free app simply sends text type messages of motivation and encouragement during the day. Things you probably need to hear to get you or keep you going.

Using the app you can choose the type of messages you’d like to see. You can also self-diagnose any issues you have and tell the app what issues you’re facing such as loneliness, loss of a loved one, or depression. The app also has options for competitive athletes to help them train. Once you shuffle through all the categories (you can simply choose generic to get going faster), you’ll be asked for how many messages you’d like to receive during the day. You can choose between 1 and 30 per day. You’ll also have the option to turn off message delivery while you’re sleeping.

On my first day, I got a message promptly at 7 AM to start my day with a quote from an Elvis Presley song. During the rest of the day, I received inspirational and motivational quotes from Zig Ziglar, Rocky, Anatole France and this from Anthony Robbins: “No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn’t trying.”

I have to admit I began to look forward to incoming motivational quotes and messages. If you receive one you’d like to share with others you have the option to choose a graphics theme to dress it up exactly how you want it to appear and then post to your Instagram,

Facebook and Twitter accounts or email or text them to a friend.

Motivation is a free app in both the Apple App and Google Play Stores but reviews of the free .version are critical of intrusive pop-up ads. A premium version without ads is a very reasonable $12 per year.