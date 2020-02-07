What the Tech: App of the Day—Pocket

You can put 28 apps on your phone’s home screen and one that has had a constant residence on my phone is Pocket.

For busy people, it may be the app you depend on to find time to read articles and watch videos you don’t have time to watch when you first see them.

Here’s how I use it:

If I run across an article someone shares with me or one that I stumble across while browsing the internet when I don’t have time to actually read it, I clip it into Pocket.

The app saves the original URL of that article so I can go back and read it when I have time. All you have to do to clip an article is to hit the share button (the one that looks kind of like a house) and choose “Save to Pocket”.

It’s even easier on a computer. Chrome and Firefox both have extensions and add-ons where the Pocket clipper resides at the top of your browser bar. When you want to save something while you’re on a computer at work, just tap the clipper and it will be saved to your Pocket. You can go back and read the articles using the Pocket app or by going to www.getpocket.comIf you don’t have time to actually read it for yourself, Pocket can read what you’ve clipped aloud. Great for those drives to work and home.

It’s one of only a few apps that I use every single day. And it’s our App of the Day.