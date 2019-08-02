What the Tech: App of the Day—Pre-school learning

With bright colors and fun sounds, Montessori preschool is an app to help prepare young children for school. Using games and animations, Montessori preschool engages even the youngest child and gets them started in nine areas, including math, literacy, music and life skills.

The animations are well done and the games are simple enough that mom and dad can set up the device and app and hand it to the child. Preschools might not even realize they’re learning something.

The app is free, but with limited games just to give you an idea of how it works. subscriptions for the entire program is $7 a month, or $60 a year. Montessori is one of the most respected names in education and the app gets lots of good reviews from parents and educators. While they can use the app on smartphones, it’s much easier and more fun on a bigger screen like an iPad. Teachers can sign up for a free teacher account and download a version of the app reserved for schools.