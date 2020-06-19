What the Tech: App of the Day—Ten Percent Happier

You can’t hit browse without a meditation app popping up in the app store. Meditation and sleep apps are big business these days, and who’d argue that we all need a little more ‘happiness’.

“Ten Percent Happy Meditation” is an app that claims it can almost immediately make you…well, 10 percent happier. With daily guided meditations to help you relax and fall asleep, 10 Percent has a big fan in Apple, that made it one of the best apps of 2018. While many people found out about it then, the app is taking off now even more as people search for help.

Hosted by national broadcaster Dan Harris who guides you through many interviews and live shows with therapists and other experts. Harris suffered a panic attack on the air years ago and started meditating. 10-percent is ideal for people who’ve never meditated before with courses that teach the art, and it is an art, to clear the mind and find peace.

There’s even a Coronavirus Sanity meditation plan that touches subjects such as is worrying useful, loneliness and money worries.

The app keeps track of your progress and sends meditation reminders. Can it actually teach you to be 10-percent happier? Reviewers largely say yes. The app has a 1 year subscription of $99. It offers a free 1 week trial. If you take it for a spin, you can cancel before it charges your account a hundred bucks, by going to settings, your profile and subscriptions. Even if you cancel right after downloading you’ll still be able to use the app for the full week.