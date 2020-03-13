Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
1  of  10
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Downtown Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Festival Green Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day United Regional Healthy You Advantage

What the Tech: App of the Day—UpWork

Local News

by: Jamey Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

Never before have so many Americans had a second job. Not the kind of second-job that you might picture, but a side-gig or side-hustle. A job where they call the shots. Many times those side-gigs turn into a full-time career. If that’s the kind of thing you’ve been dreaming of, there’s an app you should check out.

Upwork is an app and web platform where freelancers can advertise their skills and where small businesses or companies can hire freelancers for jobs or projects.

Thousands of people in the United States are advertising skills for web developers, graphic designers, bookkeeping, dietitian and hundreds more highly skilled positions. They come from everywhere seeking the freedom of working the hours and projects they choose. It’s also freedom from a 9-5 office job.

One woman from Alabama makes her living doing social media marketing and posted on her profile that she recently moved to Italy but still works virtually for companies in America. \ Dozens of people advertise their ability to create cover letters and resumes for people looking for traditional jobs. One freelancer charges $35/hour and another charge $90. You can see on their Upwork profile how many jobs they’ve accepted and completed along with a rating from the people or companies that have hired them on Upwork.

Once a company hires a freelancer they can communicate with them as often as needed while the project is being completed. Payment to freelancers is also made through the Upwork app. Upwork doesn’t charge anything for putting the freelancers together with hiring companies but it does charge a fee, a percentage of the payment.

www.upwork.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News