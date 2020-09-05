What the Tech: App of the Day— WakeOut

Stress is keeping many people awake these days and that lack of a good night’s sleep may make it even harder to stay awake throughout the day. It’s always been a chore trying to keep your eyes open at work right after lunch anyway. If you’re still working from home, it’s tempting to lie down on the couch for a nap.

Or…you could squeeze in a workout between those Zoom meetings.

To help keep you on track a mobile app can make a difference. While there are countless workout apps available, WakeOut is designed especially for those brief moments of downtime.

WakeOut has workouts that take about 4 minutes to complete. Workouts for the home office, the office at work, and even for those moments sitting on an airplane or in the passenger seat of a car.

There are even workouts specially created for people who sit at a computer all day to ward off carpal tunnel syndrome and other stress and pain in the hands.

Each workout has a video demonstration of the exercise and a countdown clock. The app has its own blood thumping music and it changes with each exercise.

The Office Drowsiness Killer routine features exercises such as pushups you perform leaning against a desk, coffee lunges, and office squats. The workout took about 6 minutes to complete and I’ll admit, the urge to nap had left me.

The carpal tunnel exercises included letting my fingers crawl across the desk, interlocking my hands, and trying to pull them apart and resting my hands palms-up and doing sort of a bug leg crawl.

Wakeout was a featured app for iPhones when it first was released late last year. It isn’t a free app; a monthly subscription is $5 and you can share that with up to 4 other people. There are also subscriptions for small teams and for up to 75 people for larger offices.

WakeOut was named one of Apple’s Apps of the Year in 2017. There is a 7-day free trial to try it out. Sadly, there is no Android version.