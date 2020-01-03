What the Tech: App of the Year—Just Watch

“What does everyone want to watch?”

If you’re a streamer, getting an answer to that question could take all night. Netflix has thousands of movies and TV shows, so do Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. Factor in the free streaming services such as IMDB, Pluto, and YouTube Free, there’s an almost endless list of movies and shows you could watch. If you’re like a lot of people with those options, you may spend much of the evening flipping back between the guides on Netflix, Amazon, et al.

Unfortunately, there is no TV Guide that comes in the mail listing everything that’s available for streaming. Fortunately, there’s an app called Just Watch that does exactly that.

It shows everything streaming from anywhere. You select the content channels: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Roku TV, Hulu, Tubi, the networks. Every movie and TV show streaming from those channels are on the screen. You can narrow things down to movies or TV and you can set filters to show movies based on Rotten Tomato score, genre, and MPAA rating. You can also search only for movies by decades.

Searching for 80s movies, Just Watch lists every title playing on all of the channels I selected. I found “Wonder Boys” on Amazon Prime, and “Indiana Jones” and “Terminator” on Netflix. Without the app, I’d likely be browsing for quite a while before seeing those movies are available somewhere.

If you see something you want to watch later, you can add anything to a watch list. You can search for movies or TV shows by title, but if you’re like most people, you spend a lot of time browsing, never really choosing anything.

It’s still overwhelming to browse through all the choices and if you have more than one streaming services you can spend all evening trying to make a decision because you keep having to switch back and forth between Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. This app takes care of that problem.