What the Tech: Astronaut videos

If you’ve seen every episode of “Tiger King”, “Ozark” and “Upload”, and just completed “The Last Dance” on ESPN, you might be turning to another source of entertainment on what seems like day 6,438 of isolation. Maybe you’ve watched every viral video craze on TikTok and every “Insta” of the last 3 months. Maybe you’re seeing the same tired old articles and memes being shared on Facebook and Twitter. Where do you turn when it feels like you’ve reached the internet? Maybe YouTube?

I’m not talking about the YouTube videos everyone’s talking about. I’m thinking of YouTube videos no one has ever seen before. Astronaut.io​ takes you where no man has gone before. Or at least, not more than a handful of people. YouTube videos that, in many cases have never been watched.

Astronaut.io is like looking down on humanity. As you’re floating in space, you drop in on someone or some things before and after the pandemic. Someone out there has recorded the video and uploaded it to YouTube. Most have no-name titles, so they’ll never be found through a YouTube search. IMG1033 is a woman reading to her dog. DSC 0009 is a closeup of a man playing an accordion. Just random videos of life on earth. The site uses an algorithm to find videos with low viewer counts in the past two weeks. Each video plays for a few seconds before dropping in on another part of the world. Another clip of the mundane life during the pandemic. If you find one you want to see more of, you can click on the video on YouTube, or hit this button to keep from skipping to the next one.

I’ve found the experience much better on a desktop or laptop computer than on a smartphone or tablet.

You probably won’t find anything earth-shattering here. But it is different. And in this time when we’re all looking for something new to entertain us. Maybe a little boring will be good for the soul.