What the Tech: Augmented reality

Some day soon you may able to attend a major rock concert in your own living room.

It’s just one area that companies believe will soon benefit from a technology called augmented reality.

With the incorperation of augmented reality, people can play games that transport them to other relms. The characters in the game are the same interacting with those wearing special augmented reality glasses from realmax can see the mixture of fantasy and the real world.

Realmax and other companies are counting on augmented or mixed reality to become more popular than virtual reality, and it’s moving in that direction.

Virtual reality requires special glasses and headsets that block out the real world. VR is big in gaming and even in some amusement parks, but AR has become a bigger part of the real world.

You can shop in augmented reality, wonder how that TV or sofa would look in your den? Amazon and IKEA can show you using your phone and augmented reality.

Realmax CEO Nigel Burton said police departments are using their glasses to train officers for dangerous situations.

And soon, you might be watching a concert by your favorite rock band’s latest tour.

Since they were released to the consumer market in 2015, sales of virtual and augmented reality headsets have been rising steadily.

Industry experts predict 37 million virtual reality headsets will be sold this year alone.