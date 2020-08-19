What the Tech: Create your own school bell

Parents who are homeschooling for the first time are up against some real challenges. As more and more students are doing at least some classroom work at home due to the pandemic, I’ve talked to several parents who tell me one of their biggest challenges is just keeping the kids on a schedule.

One dad I spoke to this week said he and his wife are both working from home while trying to keep their two boys, 9 and 6 changing from math to science to recess. Get behind schedule and they’ll have trouble catching up with schoolwork for the day.

Google has released “Family Bell” to help with this challenge. Simply open up the Google Home app on an Android phone, tap your profile picture in the upper right hand of the screen and you should see “family bell” in under the “just released” tab. Here’s how to take it from there: