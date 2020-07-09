What the Tech: Disinfecting a smartphone

As the virus resurges in many areas, it’s a good idea to be reminded of the importance of cleaning and disinfecting some of the things we touch frequently. And most of us touch our smartphones more than anything else. While health officials say the danger of spreading the virus by touching surfaces the CDC still recommends we disinfect our devices every day.

Certain chemicals that disinfect can permanently damage your smartphone screen. I think it’s a good idea to revisit how to disinfect your phone. I’m noticing an uptick in YouTube searches for cleaning phones.

When was the last time you cleaned and disinfected your phone? We’ve all heard our phones are filthier than a public restroom and they’ve been known to carry thousands of germs and bacteria that can spread influenza, food poisoning and staff infections. And we’ve all heard that bacteria can stay on hard surfaces, such as a smartphone screen for up to 8 hours.

Where does that screen go…right to our face and mouth. And, we touch our phones thousands of times a day. So your device needs to be disinfected regularly.

On the other side, you’ve got to be careful not to damage the phone’s screen.

Apple now says it’s safe to use alcohol wipes to clean and disinfect the screen. These eyeglass wipes are fine to clean the entire phone. Provided the wipes are 70% isopropyl alcohol. you can make your own too. You can also wipe down the phone using Clorox Disinfecting Wipes provided they have no bleach. Look for the ingredient “sodium hypochlorite” if you see it on the label, don’t use it on your phone.

Wipe the phone front and back, gently, keeping moisture from entering the phone through earphone jacks and charging port, or through a crack in your screen. One drop of water can flip a switch inside the phone voiding any warranty.

With the virus spreading fast again, it’s a good idea to clean the phone after being out in public and don’t allow someone to use your phone and don’t touch their device either.

The best way to keep your phone clean, is washing your hands frequently