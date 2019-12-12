What the Tech: Gifts for music lovers

Got someone on your shopping list this year who’s impossible to buy for? Before you pick up another sweater or (shudder) a gift card, think of all the things you can do with music.

Everyone loves music and now that we can listen to our favorite tunes whenever we want and where ever we are, tech gadgets that improve the sound of music coming out of the earbuds that came with their phone can be not only the perfect gift but something they can use every day.

Here are some of my favorite gift ideas for the music lover on your list.

One of my favorite gadgets of the year is a dongle from CREATIVE. The SX-Fi is an earbud headphone amp that makes music you listen to on your smartphone sound better. Not louder, just better. Everyone’s ears are a little different. So you scan both ears and your head using the CREATIVE app.

The holography technology maps your head to personalize the sound, giving you custom-fit audio. You use the headphones or earbuds you already have. I was skeptical at first, but listening to music on my phone and on YouTube, it sounds like I’m in the studio as the band records. The Super XFi won multiple awards at this year’s CES. Unfortunately, it’s made for Android devices but there are iPhone workarounds.

Apple’s Airpods and Airpod Pro are some of the best earbuds around, but if you don’t want to spend a couple of hundred dollars on them, let me suggest the earbuds from BlackWeb. They’re only $40 but they offer some of the best sound I’ve heard in more expensive earbuds. They go in with a little twist which makes it harder for them to fall out if you’re exercising. The wireless earbuds come with a charging case.

If they travel, they’ll love the over-the-ear headphones they see everybody else wearing on airplanes. The Bose Quiet Comfort Bluetooth headphones have active noise cancellation so they won’t hear the plane’s engine or the person beside them. They’re top of the line. Even if they have a Bluetooth speaker, one is not enough. I really like the Earfun portable speaker. Great sound for a $31 speaker and it’s waterproof.

If they’re a true audiophile, they probably have some vinyl records. A turntable makes a great gift. Audio-Technica turntables start at under $100. Crosley portable turntables can go from room to room and I’ve mentioned the House of Marley Bluetooth turntable that sounds as good as it looks.

If they have a turntable already, get them some records. New releases are coming out on vinyl now and some come with a download code so they can put the album on their phone. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart all have record stores on their websites.

As someone who’s always listening to music in the office, at the gym, at work, and in the car, these gadgets are a sure hit for anyone who enjoys listening to their jam.

For more gift ideas and links to products, check out my blog www.whatthetech.tv