What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

by: Jamey Tucker

Did you get a strange text message in the early morning hours of November 7th? If you did, don’t panic. Lots of people report getting them too.

Apparently, across the country people woke up to find seemingly random or at least weird text messages on their phones. Most, if not all were from friends or family or others in their contacts. Many people receiving the stories turned to Twitter to find out if anyone else had experienced the same thing.

At least one woman said she received a message at 3 am from her dad’s phone but her father passed away in February.

Redditors spotted it early and soon it seemed everyone on Twitter was talking about it. What happened?

Sprint and T-Mobile acknowledged a glitch in the messaging system that caused the text messages to be sent. The messages were actually sent in February but were never delivered. Similar things have happened in recent years but in those incidents, only one carrier was affected. In Tuesday’s glitch, at least anecdotally, users who have phones from all four of the major wireless carriers said they received the messages.

While there are still many questions about how exactly this could happen, it does not appear that anyone’s phones or accounts have been hacked.

But if you never heard back from someone last February, you might want to send them another text message. You may have missed something.

