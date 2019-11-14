What the Tech: Smartphone shopping

It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago when Black Friday was on a Friday. These days Black Friday is an entire week. Or maybe two. While shoppers have been getting Black Friday deals online, millions of people aren’t shopping in stores or even on a computer; they’re purchasing products from their smartphone.

This year research group Adobe Analytics predicts Americans will spend almost $80 million using smartphones and tablets. And that prediction is just for November.

How safe is shopping on a smartphone? If you’re careless, it isn’t safe at all. Here are a few things you should know before tapping the “Buy” button on a phone or tablet: