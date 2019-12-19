What the Tech: Tech toys for kids

It’s easy to make a child’s eyes light up on Christmas morning, it isn’t quite as easy finding toys that’ll keep them interested for all the days that follow.

Many toys wind up broken or tossed aside within a matter of a few hours. Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has found some tech toys for kids that’ll keep them entertained for months, and might even teach them something.

Kids in Kindergarten and elementary school do not need smartphones. If they want to play games and watch videos there are several tablets out there made just for their age group.

For Verizon customers, there’s the Gizmo Tablet. It has around 300 learning apps. It’ll connect to the internet but parents always have control.

“you can control what they do and where they go as far as the internet is concerned.”

Tripp Elliot loves the Alcatel Joy Tab Kids. It comes loaded with games and cartoons and connects to the internet but don’t let that scare you. It has parental controls. Games and videos stimulate Tripp’s mind while easing his parents’.

The Joy Tab Kids works on the T-Mobile network.

For kids who love to build and create there’s Botzees, a kit where they can design and build an actual robot.

And this STEM toy is made for girls. The Boolean Box has all the pieces need to build a computer. It’s for girls 5 and up. They’ll learn how to code, build and make animations among other things. They’re taught online using YouTube and other instructions. It may sound too difficult to you, but kids these days can pick up these things quickly. a gift like this can really last a lifetime