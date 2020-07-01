What the Tech: TikTok suspicions

TikTok is the world’s #1 entertainment app. More popular than YouTube and any video streaming app. It provides an endless stream of videos shot and uploaded by users. You’ve no doubt watched a viral TikTok video as they’re showing up in the news and shared on social media sites such as Facebook.

Recently, the app has raised suspicions over what information it is collecting from users. The security software firm Check Point discovered earlier this year that the app made it easy for hackers to access user’s personal information.