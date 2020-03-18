What the Tech: Touchless payments

Can you catch the deadly Coronavirus from a dollar bill? The Federal Reserve is taking no chances by holding shipments of cash that had previously been in Asia. The CDC says it is possible to contract the virus by touching objects that have come in contact with it but stopped short of warning consumers about using cash and coins.

How Dirty is Your Money?

You can use a credit card to make purchases but many times you still have to touch the cash register payment machine to enter a passcode or PIN and in some cases, you may even have to sign your name using a digital pen and the payment machine.

So what do you do?

I was on vacation when the Coronavirus started picking up in the United States. I was out at restaurants, supermarkets, drug stores, book stores and of course the airport after the CDC warned Americans that we should all stay home to avoid coming in contact with it from an object, surface or another person.

Rather than using cash or the debit or credit cards in my wallet I turned to my smartphone and smartwatch.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are two of the biggest forms of digital payments in our world today and they both can be used without any need of touching money or the payment machine at the counter.

With both payment systems, you only need to have inputted your credit card and bank information. The phones use NFC or “near field communication” and can transmit the transaction by bringing the phone to the machine and tapping it. Apple Pay also works with the Wallet app on an Apple Watch.

Apple has its own credit card as well. The Apple Credit Card was released in 2019 and does not store your account number or pin code. Neither are displayed on the physical credit card but you can find them by going into your account if you need to use the card for online purchases. Otherwise, you just open the Wallet app and double-tap the home button or side button on an Apple Watch.

I’m happy to say I used the payment system exclusively for the last 3 days of our trip, including time spent in an airport, and never had to touch a bill or coin or even a credit card swipe device at the register.

Of course, you may not get the Coronavirus from handling a $20 bill but our dollars are filthy and carry bacteria and other substances so it’s probably a good idea anytime to keep the cash in your pocket or at home when you can.