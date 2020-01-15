What the Tech: Windows Update

For the second time in the past week a government agency is warning people to update their computer or some software. On Tuesday the National Security Agency warned Windows 10 users of a vulnerability in the software that would allow a hacker or other bad actor to infiltrate their network and access someone’s PC.

According to the NSA, the critical bug was discovered and reported to Microsoft which rushed to release an update to patch the vulnerability. That update was made available late Tuesday night.

The NSA stated the flaw could allow an attacker to use false certificates that would trick Windows into thinking a malicious app was actually safe. Using the flaw a hacker or bad actor could install malware or adware on a remote computer or attack networks.

The security update is available now to all Windows 10 users. To install the update, go to your power settings and either restart the computer or shut it down. The update will be installed when the computer reboots.

The NSA urges everyone using Windows 10 to install this update immediately.

You can read the NSA advisory notice by downloading a PDF here.