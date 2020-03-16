1  of  3
Breaking News
City View ISD extends spring break 2020 Red River Beer and Wine Festival canceled Sikes Senter Mall reduces hours due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History United Regional Healthy You Advantage Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

What to do if you’re laid off due to coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A vending box for a job listing newspaper. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

As the new coronavirus continues to assault the U.S. economy, the chance that many American workers could lose their jobs in the economic downturn becomes a real possibility.

As COVID-19 spreads, social distancing is resulting in the closure of schools, retail stores, bars and restaurants, while means of travel such as flights and cruises are being canceled. In addition, millions of Americans are working from home.

For employees who lose their jobs through no fault of their own, filing for unemployment benefits could be the next step. Eligibility is determined by the requirements of individual states, which have their own unemployment insurance programs. You must choose your state to find out specific requirements.

Other benefits and programs include educational and self-employment help. Education and training programs are typically offered free or at no cost, while self-employment programs assist jobless workers in starting their own business.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News